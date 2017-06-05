Men charged in 36 deaths at ramshackl...

Men charged in 36 deaths at ramshackle Oakland warehouse

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The founder of a ramshackle collective who officials say illegally converted an Oakland warehouse into residences for artists and musicians saw himself as a guru and benevolent landlord trying to help people struggling to survive in the expensive San Francisco Bay Area. Instead, court documents say his reckless actions created "a high risk of death" at the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship where 36 people died in a massive fire in December.

Chicago, IL

