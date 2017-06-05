Men charged in 36 deaths at ramshackle Oakland warehouse
The founder of a ramshackle collective who officials say illegally converted an Oakland warehouse into residences for artists and musicians saw himself as a guru and benevolent landlord trying to help people struggling to survive in the expensive San Francisco Bay Area. Instead, court documents say his reckless actions created "a high risk of death" at the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship where 36 people died in a massive fire in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|GoVawls12345
|27
|ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin...
|3 hr
|bernie
|1
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|hOWS YOUR wEATHER
|3
|Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi...
|6 hr
|As I see it
|1
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|WTF
|156
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|22 hr
|Shart fart
|11
|15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Acetracker
|170
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC