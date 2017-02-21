There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 10 hrs ago, titled Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Somewhere along the way, the Republican crusade to repeal "Obamacare" also turned into an effort to limit the future growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating prospects for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.