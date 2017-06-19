Medicaid cuts put rural hospitals in ...

Medicaid cuts put rural hospitals in crosshairs

For the hundreds of rural U.S. hospitals struggling to stay in business, health policy decisions made in Washington, D.C., this summer could make survival a lot tougher. Since 2010, at least 79 rural hospitals have closed across the country, and nearly 700 more are at risk of closing.

