Man guilty of Vegas hammer attack avoids charges in killings

Police created a "human decoy," posing a mannequin like a sleeping homeless person, to catch a man they believe bludgeoned two men to death and injured a third in downtown Las Vegas. They caught Shane Allen Schindler, who admitted Tuesday he attacked the mannequin with a hammer, thinking it was a real person.

