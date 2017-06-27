Man guilty of Vegas hammer attack avoids charges in killings
Police created a "human decoy," posing a mannequin like a sleeping homeless person, to catch a man they believe bludgeoned two men to death and injured a third in downtown Las Vegas. They caught Shane Allen Schindler, who admitted Tuesday he attacked the mannequin with a hammer, thinking it was a real person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A public hearing to consider the possible parol...
|1 hr
|Soobilly
|1
|GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|8
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|3
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|5 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
|Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m...
|6 hr
|Yellowroselady
|1
|Vt. man with violent criminal history goes free
|11 hr
|Bartholemew
|1
|Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-wa...
|12 hr
|kwg2503
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC