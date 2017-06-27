Man destroys new Ten Commandments sta...

Man destroys new Ten Commandments statue at Arkansas Capitol

Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument was smashed to pieces early Wednesday by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the 6-foot granite statue was placed on state Capitol grounds. Pulaski County jail records show that Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas, was booked into the jail shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on preliminary charges of defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief, with Capitol Police listed as the arrest agency.

