Man convicted of sex attack seeks legal records in bid to discredit victim
A man convicted of sexually assaulting an indigenous woman whom the Crown had jailed and shackled to ensure her testimony has applied for legal records to discredit her as he seeks a mistrial. Lance David Blanchard was found guilty in December of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement for the 2014 attack.
