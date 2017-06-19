Lawyers seek to free inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer'

Attorneys for a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" petitioned for his immediate release Friday after a federal appeals court ruled that his confession was coerced. Lawyers for Brendan Dassey filed papers Friday with the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals asking that he be released on his own recognizance, saying Thursday's decision by a three-judge appeals panel left no reason for further delays.

