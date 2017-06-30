Lawyer: Detective too burned out to p...

Lawyer: Detective too burned out to probe child abuse cases

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A former Clackamas County sheriff's detective has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to investigate reports of child abuse. Jeffrey Allen Green, 59, pleaded guilty on Thursday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba... 1 hr CodeTalker 2
News Jeff Sessions: Transgender Murders Being Reviewed 7 hr Napilidani 1
News $45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ... 7 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 9 hr pissed 19
News Witness: Hamburg officer was slapped by superior 10 hr Lady_K1958 2
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn 11 hr Billie Jean 1
News San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K... 11 hr tomin cali 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,128 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC