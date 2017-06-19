Lawsuits: Officer used excessive force in several cases
Eight brutality lawsuits settled over the past 10 months paint a disturbing picture of a former Connecticut police officer accused of beating people while they were handcuffed and ordering his police dog to attack others who were not resisting arrest. Among other allegations, former Enfield officer Matthew Worden is accused of punching people in the face when they were already subdued, smashing a man's face to the pavement causing him to lose two front teeth, using a stun gun multiple times on a man with a heart condition and striking a man in the groin with a baton, causing him to lose consciousness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Latino leaders devise plan of actio...
|23 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ...
|50 min
|District10
|77
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|2 hr
|SirPrize
|53
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|4 hr
|Backroom healthcare
|199
|President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea...
|9 hr
|News Flash
|3
|UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living...
|10 hr
|Blue Steel
|15
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|14 hr
|lol
|20
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC