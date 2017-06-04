Late in life, sex assault trial caps Bill Cosby's life and legacy

Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, remarkable testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's lawsuit could still prove pivotal. The deposition from a decade-old sexual battery lawsuit, unsealed by a judge in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press, showed the once-beloved comedian's dark side.

