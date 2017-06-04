Late in life, sex assault trial caps Bill Cosby's life and legacy
Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, remarkable testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's lawsuit could still prove pivotal. The deposition from a decade-old sexual battery lawsuit, unsealed by a judge in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press, showed the once-beloved comedian's dark side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA Probes Caldwell Parish Sheriff for Ticket Fi... (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|objective observer
|99
|Tennessee woman sentenced to three years for ID...
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Homeland Security has no archive for Pence pane...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Obama Decision Now Threatens Health Care Law
|2 hr
|Liberals eat feces
|2
|Five Franklin residents charged with running co... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|No dope
|3
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|8 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|8
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|10 hr
|LOL
|15
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC