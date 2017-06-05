Lab supervisor: Castile gun was loaded, no round in chamber
Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, who live streamed his shooting on Facebook, arrives in court to resume her turn on the witness stand during the trial of police officer Jeronimo Yanez, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Yanez is charged in the July 6 death of Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, in a St. Paul suburb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPA overrules GE on Housatonic PCBs cleanup (Oct '16)
|21 min
|USS LIBERTY
|7
|Jonbenet Shock: Mysterious call days before her...
|4 hr
|Jet Fuel
|3
|Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol...
|5 hr
|Reality Speaks
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|12 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|35
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|19 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Was assault a hate crime?
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|GoVawls12345
|27
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC