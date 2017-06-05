Lab supervisor: Castile gun was loaded, no round in chamber

Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, who live streamed his shooting on Facebook, arrives in court to resume her turn on the witness stand during the trial of police officer Jeronimo Yanez, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Yanez is charged in the July 6 death of Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, in a St. Paul suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.