Judges affirm - Making a Murderer' confession was coerced
The confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and he should be released from prison, a three-judge federal appeals panel ruled Thursday. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier.
