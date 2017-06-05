Judge rules Illinois not in compliance on Medicaid payments
A federal judge in Chicago says Illinois isn't in compliance with court orders to promptly pay health-care bills for low-income and other vulnerable groups even as the state heads into a third year without a budget. Wednesday's ruling by Judge Joan Lefkow says officials "have not lived up to their agreements" in the civil case.
