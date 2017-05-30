Judge releases Trump hotel guns suspect until hearing Friday
The Pennsylvania man who is accused of bringing high-powered weapons and ammunition to Donald Trump's Washington hotel and wanting to get close to the President is out of jail. Late Thursday, a D.C. Superior Court judge temporarily agreed to release Bryan Moles, 43 -- after a last-minute deal between the federal prosecutor and defense attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|55 min
|Horrible
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|6 hr
|Unknowns
|11
|No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re...
|10 hr
|Guns and Freedom
|10
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|14 hr
|whooooo
|4
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Shadylane127
|16
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC