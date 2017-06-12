Judge finds Michelle Carter guilty of...

Judge finds Michelle Carter guilty of manslaughter in texting suicide case

A Massachusetts judge found Michelle Carter, 20, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, who poisoned himself by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck. Prosecutors had argued she sent Conrad Roy III, 18, numerous text messages urging him to commit suicide.

