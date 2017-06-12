Judge faces legal quagmire in teen texting suicide trial
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, Michelle Carter listens to defense attorney Joseph P. Cataldo argue for an involuntary manslaughter charge against her to be dismissed at Juveni... BOSTON - Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III are both sad figures in a teenage tragedy that ended with Roy killing himself and Carter charged with manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|2 hr
|okimar
|4
|Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ...
|2 hr
|07 Mustang
|5
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|4 hr
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|29
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|5 hr
|guest
|9
|New Bill Could Spare Undocumented Immigrants a ...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|New York City Law Creates Loophole To Avoid Dep...
|14 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Arias speaks out about case in jailhouse interview (May '13)
|15 hr
|C Kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC