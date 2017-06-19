Jeremy Corbyn: Each Grenfell Tower death - could and should have been avoided'
Jeremy Corbyn has said each of the Grenfell Tower fire deaths "could and should have been avoided", as it emerged combustible cladding has been found on at least 11 other tower blocks. Mr Corbyn compared the tragedy with the Hillsborough disaster and child abuse scandals, saying: "The pattern is consistent: working-class people's voices are ignored, their concerns dismissed by those in power."
