Jeremy Corbyn: Each Grenfell Tower de...

Jeremy Corbyn: Each Grenfell Tower death - could and should have been avoided'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Jeremy Corbyn has said each of the Grenfell Tower fire deaths "could and should have been avoided", as it emerged combustible cladding has been found on at least 11 other tower blocks. Mr Corbyn compared the tragedy with the Hillsborough disaster and child abuse scandals, saying: "The pattern is consistent: working-class people's voices are ignored, their concerns dismissed by those in power."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt... 1 min Chilli J 13
News Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf... 10 min Cops are Liars an... 3
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 1 hr spud 29
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat 1 hr Casey At Bat 4
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 5 hr Murder Case update 17
News Nine questions we have about the Senate health ... 6 hr KillCommies 2
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... 7 hr They cannot kill ... 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC