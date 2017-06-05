'It hurts:' Family angry over jailing, shackling of sex assault victim
The family of an indigenous sex assault victim who was jailed and shackled while testifying against her attacker is angry about how she was treated by Alberta's justice system and wants the man to spend the rest of his life in jail. Relatives of the 28-year-old homeless woman came face to face with Blanchard on Tuesday during a court hearing over his treatment at the Edmonton Remand Centre.
