Inmates fly mobile phones, drugs and porn into jail - via drone
Documents obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than a dozen attempts to transport contraband into federal prisons in the past five years. Inmates fly mobile phones, drugs and porn into jail - via drone Documents obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than a dozen attempts to transport contraband into federal prisons in the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ...
|8 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|6
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Aunt Fanny
|28
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|15 hr
|okimar
|4
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|16 hr
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|29
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|18 hr
|guest
|9
|New Bill Could Spare Undocumented Immigrants a ...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|1
|New York City Law Creates Loophole To Avoid Dep...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC