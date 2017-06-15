Inmates fly mobile phones, drugs and ...

Inmates fly mobile phones, drugs and porn into jail - via drone

Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Documents obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than a dozen attempts to transport contraband into federal prisons in the past five years. Inmates fly mobile phones, drugs and porn into jail - via drone Documents obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than a dozen attempts to transport contraband into federal prisons in the past five years.

Chicago, IL

