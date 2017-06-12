Illinois man who shot at GOP lawmakers had history of criminal run-ins
The man who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia had a number of run-ins with the law prior to Wednesday's incident. Multiple law enforcement sources have identified the man as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.
