House panel passes legislation prohibiting sanctuary cities
Legislation passed in a Michigan House committee aims to prohibit cities from becoming "sanctuary cities" that don't cooperate with immigration authorities and punish those that do. The House Local Government Committee sent bills to the full House that would prohibit cities and counties from becoming sanctuary cities and force them to cooperate with federal officials on matters concerning immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|4 hr
|codile123
|1
|Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|7 hr
|Trump your President
|13
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|9 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|19
|Pence promises end to Obamacare during MKE visi...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Hobbs to serve SEPTA time for parole violation (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Wellhello
|15
|Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring...
|20 hr
|china white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC