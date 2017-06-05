High court ruling speeds up generic biotech drug approval
A unanimous Supreme Court is speeding up the time for generic biotech drugs to become available to the public in a ruling that means a loss of billions in sales to the makers of original versions. The justices ruled Monday in favor of generic drug maker Sandoz in its dispute with rival Amgen over a near-copy of Amgen's cancer drug Neupogen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|8 min
|Vito
|5
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|20
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|14 hr
|codile123
|1
|Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol...
|17 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|20 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC