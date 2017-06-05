High court justices limit recovery in...

High court justices limit recovery in securities fraud cases

9 hrs ago

The Supreme Court on Monday made it tougher for the government to recover ill-gotten gains from people convicted of securities fraud, ruling that such recoveries are subject to a five-year statute of limitations.

Chicago, IL

