Hernandez case sparks bill to keep crime convictions intact

21 hrs ago

The dismissal of Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former NFL star took his life in prison has renewed calls to change a longstanding legal tradition in Massachusetts. On Monday, lawmakers will hear testimony on a bill that would keep intact criminal convictions of people who die before their appeals are heard.

Chicago, IL

