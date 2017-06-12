HealthCare.gov dropout trend continues under Trump

Continuing a dropout trend seen in the Obama years, about 16 per cent of consumers who signed up for coverage this year through public health insurance markets had cancelled their plans by early spring, the government said Monday. Figures released from the Health and Human Services department show that 10.3 million people were signed up and paying their premiums as of March 15. That's 1.9 million fewer than the 12.2 million who initially signed up during open enrolment season, which ended Jan. 31. Created by Obama's Affordable Care Act, HealthCare.gov and its state counterparts offer subsidized private health insurance to people who don't have coverage through their jobs.

