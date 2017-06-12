HealthCare.gov dropout trend continue...

HealthCare.gov dropout trend continues under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Continuing a dropout trend seen in the Obama years, about 16 per cent of consumers who signed up for coverage this year through public health insurance markets had cancelled their plans by early spring, the government said Monday. Figures released from the Health and Human Services department show that 10.3 million people were signed up and paying their premiums as of March 15. That's 1.9 million fewer than the 12.2 million who initially signed up during open enrolment season, which ended Jan. 31. Created by Obama's Affordable Care Act, HealthCare.gov and its state counterparts offer subsidized private health insurance to people who don't have coverage through their jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police union endorses Rain in DA race (Oct '13) 1 hr ddriver 3
News Alabama Grandma Gets Life Without ParoleBy Bran... (Mar '15) 4 hr Jesse 3
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 7 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 26
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 9 hr The truth 166
News Angle: Reid helped child molesters get Viagra (Oct '10) 9 hr Cruella de Vil 161
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 10 hr Sorosing On 46
News McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct 11 hr Hskfbx 13
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC