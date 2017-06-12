Gun charge against Newtown teacher expected to be dismissed
A criminal charge against a former Newtown, Connecticut, teacher who police say brought a loaded gun into school is set to be dismissed. A lawyer for Jason Adams says Adams has successfully completed a nine-month probation program that allows charges to be erased.
