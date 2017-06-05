Grandmother accused in baby's slaying was found sane in 2015

By AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press LOS ANGELES - A California woman suspected of fatally stabbing her 1-year-old granddaughter and wounding her daughter and another young granddaughter spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program before a jury ruled in 2015 that her sanity had been restored. Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, was sent to the psychiatric facility after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing of her 14-year-old son and throwing of her 10-year-old daughter out of a moving minivan in 2005.

