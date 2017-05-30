Grand jury indicts Huntington woman a...

Grand jury indicts Huntington woman accused of sex with teen boy

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Huntington woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy in 2016. Huntington Police Chief Bobby Epperly said Broussard had the relationship with a boy whose family she was friends with.

