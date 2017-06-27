GOP touts lower premiums, but other i...

GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise

There are 5 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise.

In this May 16, 2017 file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are touting lower premiums under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
Lower Premiums for what?
regressivism is bad

Jacksonville, AR

#2 2 hrs ago
The GOP hates progress. Hence the cuckservative attributes of the party.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 1 hr ago
Every member of the US Congress that voted in favor to the Wealth Care plan voted a hefty tax break for themselves.
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,374

Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
Lower Premiums for what?
I understand they'll comp your cost for the parking lot.

After that, not so much a lot, but you will have insurance.
A Shame

United States

#5 35 min ago
This health plan basically has no care in it.

Best advice, don't get sick and don't get in an accident.

Don't get old and don't have a child with a disease or disability.

Unless you are very wealthy, then not only can you afford to tier insurance, you get all kinds of tax breaks to go along with.
