There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

In this May 16, 2017 file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are touting lower premiums under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.