GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise
There are 5 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
In this May 16, 2017 file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are touting lower premiums under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.
#1 2 hrs ago
Lower Premiums for what?
#2 2 hrs ago
The GOP hates progress. Hence the cuckservative attributes of the party.
#3 1 hr ago
Every member of the US Congress that voted in favor to the Wealth Care plan voted a hefty tax break for themselves.
Since: Oct 14
1,374
Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
I understand they'll comp your cost for the parking lot.
After that, not so much a lot, but you will have insurance.
United States
#5 35 min ago
This health plan basically has no care in it.
Best advice, don't get sick and don't get in an accident.
Don't get old and don't have a child with a disease or disability.
Unless you are very wealthy, then not only can you afford to tier insurance, you get all kinds of tax breaks to go along with.
