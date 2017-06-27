GOP 'Obamacare' repeal teeters after ...

GOP 'Obamacare' repeal teeters after Senate shelves vote

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

The Republican Party 's long-promised repeal of "Obamacare" stands in limbo after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, abruptly shelved a vote on legislation to fulfill the promise. The surprise development leaves the legislation's fate uncertain while raising new doubts about whether President Donald Trump will ever make good on his many promises to erase his predecessor's signature legislative achievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE Officials Can Expect Legal Pushback After I... 1 hr spytheweb 1
News Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf... 2 hr Cops are Degenerates 9
News Share on LinkedIn 2 hr Rick Santpornum 6
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI 3 hr Tom 2
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... 3 hr ThomasA 2
News Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin... 5 hr Putins Glock Holster 16
News Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09) 5 hr weaponX 138
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC