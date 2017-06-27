GOP 'Obamacare' repeal teeters after Senate shelves vote
The Republican Party 's long-promised repeal of "Obamacare" stands in limbo after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, abruptly shelved a vote on legislation to fulfill the promise. The surprise development leaves the legislation's fate uncertain while raising new doubts about whether President Donald Trump will ever make good on his many promises to erase his predecessor's signature legislative achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Officials Can Expect Legal Pushback After I...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf...
|2 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|Share on LinkedIn
|2 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|6
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|3 hr
|Tom
|2
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin...
|5 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|16
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|weaponX
|138
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC