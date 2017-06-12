Former escort found guilty of attempt...

Former escort found guilty of attempted hit man hire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Manipulation: Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Friday that the case against Dalia Dippolito, the former escort accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband, hinges on that word. Their fight was over who did the manipulating, her or police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria... 13 min Everyone 3
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 1 hr Victor Hugo 7
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) 2 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police 5 hr popcorn ready yet 1
News US backs away from California pollution fight 15 hr Solarman 1
News First arrest made in connection to powerful new... 23 hr BPT 1
News Case against Gaetani moves north after Central ... Fri Cops are Psychopaths 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC