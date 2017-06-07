Florence day care provider pleads guilty in infant's death
A southern Colorado day care provider has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the death of a 9-month-old boy. The Pueblo Chieftain reports 45-year-old Christine Humphrey pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted child abuse resulting in the April 29, 2016, death of Rhett Walker, who was found unresponsive at Humphrey's in-home day care in Florence.
