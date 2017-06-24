Ferguson attorney: Brown family settl...

Ferguson attorney: Brown family settlement $1.5 million

The $1.5 million awarded this week to the parents of Michael Brown is the latest of several large settlements involving killings of black people by police, but it's far from the largest. A federal judge in St. Louis on Tuesday approved the settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden.

