FBI: Fugitive lawyer likely still in ...

FBI: Fugitive lawyer likely still in the United States

In this Monday, Oct 7, 2013 file photo, attorney Eric Conn gestures as he invokes his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The FBI says Conn, an eastern Kentucky disability lawyer scheduled to be sentenced next month for defrauding the government of nearly $600 million has disappeared.

