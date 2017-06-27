Family sues over black man's shooting...

Family sues over black man's shooting by police

The children of a black man killed by a white police officer in Louisiana's capital sued the city on Tuesday, claiming the shooting fit a pattern of racist behaviour and excessive force by its police department. Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children filed the wrongful death lawsuit in state court against the city of Baton Rouge, its police department and police chief and the two officers involved in last summer's deadly encounter.

