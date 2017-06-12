Experts: Uphill fight against age-rel...

Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination

15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it, aging experts and advocates told the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday. Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, said the law "should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute providing older workers far less protection than other civil rights laws."

