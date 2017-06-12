Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination
Age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it, aging experts and advocates told the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday. Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, said the law "should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute providing older workers far less protection than other civil rights laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|15 min
|guest
|9
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|42 min
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|New Bill Could Spare Undocumented Immigrants a ...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|New York City Law Creates Loophole To Avoid Dep...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Arias speaks out about case in jailhouse interview (May '13)
|10 hr
|C Kersey
|2
|Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ...
|20 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|4
|Mother who tortured adopted daughter for 20 yea... (May '14)
|21 hr
|Gordy Glans
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC