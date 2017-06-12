Experts say no motive known for deadly home, school shooting in Saskatchewan
As a hearing continues today for a teenager who killed four people and injured seven in La Loche, Sask., no motive for the devastating crime has yet emerged. The teen, who can't be named because he was just under 18 at the time, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|1 hr
|earwitness
|2
|Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ...
|3 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|4
|Mother who tortured adopted daughter for 20 yea... (May '14)
|3 hr
|Gordy Glans
|3
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|28
|Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin ...
|6 hr
|xoxo
|1
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|19 hr
|shida206
|53
|Police union endorses Rain in DA race (Oct '13)
|20 hr
|ddriver
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC