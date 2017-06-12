Experts say no motive known for deadl...

Experts say no motive known for deadly home, school shooting in Saskatchewan

As a hearing continues today for a teenager who killed four people and injured seven in La Loche, Sask., no motive for the devastating crime has yet emerged. The teen, who can't be named because he was just under 18 at the time, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

