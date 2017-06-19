Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on sex assault charges

A judge on Friday ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said he molested them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries. Judge Donald Allen Jr. made his decision after hearing testimony from the alleged victims over two days and watching a campus police interview of It is one of four Michigan criminal cases against Nassar following reports last year in the Indianapolis Star about how USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, mishandled complaints about sexual misconduct involving the doctor and coaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.