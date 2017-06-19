Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio to defend reputation at criminal trial
Joe Arpaio will go to court Monday to defend his reputation at a trial where the former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix is charged with disobeying a judge's order. The 85-year-old who called himself America's toughest sheriff is charged with criminal contempt-of-court for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
