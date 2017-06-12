Ex-senator's lawyer asks for dismissa...

Ex-senator's lawyer asks for dismissal of sex-favors charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, State Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, who faces criminal sex charges, pleads his case to his Senate colleagues before the legislative body voted to suspend him at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. A lawyer for former Senator McAllister is asking a judge to dismiss charges that he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Angle: Reid helped child molesters get Viagra (Oct '10) 31 min Cruella de Vil 161
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 1 hr Sorosing On 46
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 1 hr clean record 165
News McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct 2 hr Hskfbx 13
News Man gets 15 years for girlfriend's fatal burns 5 hr Cargonne 3
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) 12 hr Know your friends 52
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 13 hr NOM s Waffle House 24
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC