EPA to consider impact on jobs, despite appeals court ruling
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is not required to estimate the number of mining job losses that may be caused by air pollution regulations, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Despite the decision, the agency said that under President Donald Trump it would consider the impact of its policies on jobs.
