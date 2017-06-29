EPA to consider impact on jobs, despi...

EPA to consider impact on jobs, despite appeals court ruling

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is not required to estimate the number of mining job losses that may be caused by air pollution regulations, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Despite the decision, the agency said that under President Donald Trump it would consider the impact of its policies on jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ... 1 hr bob 23
News PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ... 1 hr William Gannon 1
News San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K... 3 hr Trump Trump Trump 5
News Montague man sentenced to seven years for vehic... (Jul '10) 4 hr Town Resident 5
News GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c... 5 hr CodeTalker 28
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) 9 hr Yvonne cutter 22
News House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on... 13 hr tomin cali 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC