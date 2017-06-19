Despite mistrial in criminal case, ci...

Despite mistrial in criminal case, civil lawsuits await Cosby

Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Although Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial on Saturday, his legal problems persist as he faces assault and defamation claims in civil lawsuits, where the bar for evidence is lower than in criminal cases. In civil lawsuits in the United States, plaintiffs need only show that the weight of evidence is on their side, meaning they have information to tip the scales above 50 percent in their favor, as opposed to criminal cases in which prosecutors must prove claims beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chicago, IL

