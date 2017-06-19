Despite mistrial in criminal case, civil lawsuits await Cosby
Although Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial on Saturday, his legal problems persist as he faces assault and defamation claims in civil lawsuits, where the bar for evidence is lower than in criminal cases. In civil lawsuits in the United States, plaintiffs need only show that the weight of evidence is on their side, meaning they have information to tip the scales above 50 percent in their favor, as opposed to criminal cases in which prosecutors must prove claims beyond a reasonable doubt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|3 hr
|Guest
|167
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|23
|Sheriff investigating county employees for atte...
|4 hr
|Anyone but Terry
|1
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|11 hr
|Disturbing News
|12
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|13 hr
|lugnut
|1
|RCMP: More than $200,000 found in speeding truck
|13 hr
|Cain
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|14 hr
|Cain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC