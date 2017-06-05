Defense expert: Officer's shooting of motorist was justified

A defense expert testified Thursday that a Minnesota police officer used "justifiable deadly force" in the fatal shooting last July of a black motorist who had informed him he was carrying a gun. Joseph Dutton, an officer for 31 years who now teaches classes on the use of force, said he is convinced that St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez saw a gun before he shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

