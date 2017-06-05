Court overturns conviction of Santa A...

Court overturns conviction of Santa Ana mother who admitted drowning her two-month-old baby

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

SANTA ANA – A state appeals court on Thursday ordered a new trial for a Santa Ana mother who admitted to drowning her baby daughter in a bathtub. A panel of California Court of Appeals judges cited a jury-instructions failure in reversing the murder conviction of Lucero Carrera, who in 2015 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing her two-month-old daughter, Kimberly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 3 hr Justice for Jarod 7
News NYC man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison... (Sep '16) 9 hr Price 6
News ICE official tells Denver Mayor Michael Hancock... 18 hr Quirky 1
News Judge sentences man who raped sister to probati... 21 hr cathy ann booman 2
News Lincoln County man sentenced to over 11 years i... (May '16) 22 hr badboy70 5
News Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol... 22 hr Reality Speaks 8
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... Fri Mack da Knife 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC