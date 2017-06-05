Court overturns conviction of Santa Ana mother who admitted drowning her two-month-old baby
SANTA ANA – A state appeals court on Thursday ordered a new trial for a Santa Ana mother who admitted to drowning her baby daughter in a bathtub. A panel of California Court of Appeals judges cited a jury-instructions failure in reversing the murder conviction of Lucero Carrera, who in 2015 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing her two-month-old daughter, Kimberly.
