Court: Neighbors can sue pot grower f...

Court: Neighbors can sue pot grower for stinky smells

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

This Jan. 26, 2013 file photo taken at a grow house in Denver shows marijuana plants ready to be harvested. A pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol... 1 hr Duke for Mayor 3
News McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct 2 hr Sarattorney 9
News EPA overrules GE on Housatonic PCBs cleanup (Oct '16) 18 hr USS LIBERTY 7
News Jonbenet Shock: Mysterious call days before her... 22 hr Jet Fuel 3
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... Tue Mack da Knife 1
News Was assault a hate crime? Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) Tue GoVawls12345 27
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC