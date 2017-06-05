Cosby's defense at sexual assault trial begins on Monday
The answer to that question could come as soon as Monday morning, when the comedian's lawyers begin presenting his defense at his sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania. Cosby told a radio interviewer weeks before the trial that he did not plan to testify in his defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|9 min
|Vito
|5
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|20
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|14 hr
|codile123
|1
|Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol...
|17 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|20 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC