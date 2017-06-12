Cosby team triumphant, but sex crime retrial, lawsuits loom
Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. . Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Trish
|454
|Federal government fills Ontario court vacancies (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|How quaint
|2
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo
|16
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|9 hr
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|4 min 59 sec ago
|11 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|13 hr
|Cinderella
|53
|Acting ICE Chief: Zero Regrets Over Saying Ille...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC