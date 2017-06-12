Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women
In this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015 file photo, Chloe Goins, a model who claims entertainer Bill Cosby drugged and sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008, appears before reporters outside Los Angeles police headquarters after meeting police investigators in Los Angeles. As Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the comedian's civil lawyers are fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|15
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|3 hr
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|4 min 59 sec ago
|5 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|7 hr
|Cinderella
|53
|Acting ICE Chief: Zero Regrets Over Saying Ille...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|15 hr
|Not Guilty
|11
|Judge sentences man who raped sister to probati...
|16 hr
|Bless Donald
|3
