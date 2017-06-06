Cosby arrives for day two of sex assa...

Cosby arrives for day two of sex assault trial

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Prosecutors continue to build their case against comedian Bill Cosby in his sex assault trial. Rough Cut .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... 1 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Was assault a hate crime? 2 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 7 hr GoVawls12345 27
News ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin... 8 hr bernie 1
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) 9 hr hOWS YOUR wEATHER 3
News Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi... 11 hr As I see it 1
News State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16) Mon WTF 156
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC