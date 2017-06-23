Connecticut would see drastic cuts to Medicaid under new...
Members of the House Freedom Caucus walk out of the West Wing of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump, in Washington, March 23, 2017, to hammer out changes to the House bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. less Members of the House Freedom Caucus walk out of the West Wing of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump, in Washington, March 23, 2017, to hammer out changes to the House bill to repeal the ... more Already struggling to pass a balanced budget, state legislators' jobs could get even harder if Congress approves changes in federal health care laws that cut into Medicaid funds.
